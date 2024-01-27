Hunter and von Oelhoffen help No. 25 Oregon State defeat No. 3 Colorado 68-62

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Donovyn Hunter and Talia von Oelhoffen each scored 16 points to lead No. 25 Oregon State to a 68-62 victory over No. 3 Colorado. Raegan Beers, Oregon State’s leading scorer, had just six points but grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for the Beavers who improved to 13-0 at Gill Coliseum. Jaylynn Sherrod led the Buffaloes with 19 points before fouling out. Her 3-pointer with 9.1 seconds left cut the lead to 66-62, but Colorado could not get closer. Aaronette Vonleh, Colorado’s leading scorer, was in foul trouble most of the game and finished with 12 points.

