‘Hungry’ Imanaga delivers in a big spot for the Cubs once again

CHICAGO (AP) — Shota Imanaga emphatically pumped his left arm as the Wrigley Field crowd of 40,088 roared its approval on a picturesque afternoon. Imanaga had the Cubs on their way to a 5-1 victory over the Cardinals, and the Japanese left-hander was ready to get something to eat. Asked what he was thinking when he struck out Brendan Donovan at a big moment in the seventh inning, Imanaga says he was pretty hungry, so he was thinking about what he was going to eat. With Chicago in need of a lift, Imanaga worked seven innings of one-run ball in the team’s first win against rival St. Louis this season.

