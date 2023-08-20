Hungary’s Halasz brings hammer bronze to hometown crowd in Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — In Hungary hammer thrower Bence Halasz will always be remembered for coming through when it counted the most. As one of the country’s few medal hopefuls at the world championships in Budapest, Halasz took bronze on home turf on one of the country’s most important holidays. The 26-year-old’s first throw of 80.82 meters was good for the lead. Canadian Ethan Katzberg’s 81.25 meters set a national record and ultimately carried him through to the gold. Poland’s Olympic gold medalist, Wojciech Nowicki, finished second with a throw of 81.02. But for the Hungarian fans Halasz was the day’s big winner.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.