Hungary forward Varga needs surgery for facial fractures as UEFA defends medical response

WEILER-SIMMERBERG, Germany (AP) — Hungary forward Barnabás Varga was set to undergo surgery after breaking several facial bones in a collision with Scotland’s goalkeeper during their game at the European Championship. The Group A match on Sunday was halted for nearly 10 minutes so Varga could get treatment after colliding with Angus Gunn midway through the second half. The 29-year-old Varga was carried off on a stretcher and taken to a Stuttgart hospital. Surgery was scheduled for Monday afternoon. Varga also sustained a concussion.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.