Hungary forward Varga has surgery for facial fractures as UEFA defends medical response

WEILER-SIMMERBERG, Germany (AP) — Hungary forward Barnabás Varga has had surgery after breaking several facial bones in a collision with Scotland’s goalkeeper at the European Championship. Hungary officials say he will be released from hospital on Wednesday. The match on Sunday was halted for nearly 10 minutes so Varga could get treatment after colliding with Angus Gunn midway through the second half. The 29-year-old Varga was carried off on a stretcher and taken to a Stuttgart hospital. He also sustained a concussion.

