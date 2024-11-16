Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai ‘stable’ after falling ill during game in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Hungarian Football Federation says Adam Szalai, a member of its coaching staff, is in “stable” condition after the former player was evacuated from Saturday’s Nations League game against the Netherlands in Amsterdam. Television images showed members of Hungary’s staff and reserve players looking alarmed and quickly gathering around where Szalai apparently was on the bench.

