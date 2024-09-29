Humphrey runs for 159 yards, 3 TDs to lead Montana State to 37-17 win over Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Scottre Humprey ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns and Montana State pulled away for a 37-17 Big Sky Conference opening win over Idaho State. The Bobcats, the third-ranked team in the FCS coaches poll, struggled offensively until Tommy Mellott hit a wide-open Rohan Jones for a 70-yard touchdown that changed the momentum early in the fourth quarter. Idaho State had just pulled within 17-10 on a 33-yard Gabe Panikowski field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter. On the next snap, Mellott had the longest touchdown pass of his career. After a defensive stop, Humphrey capped a 74-yard drive with a 6-yard run and he ended the game with an 8-yard touchdown as time ran out. In between, Tracy found Jeff Weimer for a 16-yard touchdown.

