Humphrey, Jones lead Montana State rushing attacking in 41-24 win over Maine

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Scottre Humphrey ran for 110 yards on just four carries and reached the end zone twice and third-ranked FCS Montana State took control in the first half and beat Maine 41-24. Humphrey’s 79-yard scoring run served as the game’s first points occurring a little under four minutes in. With 8:33 left before the end of the first, Adam Jones went a 40-yard scoring jaunt that made it 14-0. The Black Bears got on the board when Carter Peevy threw a 5-yard touchdown to Montigo Moss with 3:15 left before intermission to reduce their deficit to 35-7. Carter Peevy threw for 224 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for Maine.

