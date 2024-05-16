Hummels, Goretzka excluded from Germany’s Euro 2024 squad

BERLIN (AP) — Reaching the Champions League final wasn’t enough for Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels. A strong finish to the season wasn’t enough for Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is keeping faith in the players who earned confidence-boosting friendly wins over France and the Netherlands for his European Championship squad, leaving at least two former Germany internationals “totally disappointed” to miss their home tournament. Germany hosts Euro 2024 from June 14. Nagelsmann initiated a shakeup in March and is trusting it. Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel is the only new name among the 27 called out on Thursday. Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck is back for the first time since last September.

