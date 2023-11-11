Humbert wins his first ATP title since 2021 at Moselle Open

METZ, France (AP) — Ugo Humbert has claimed his first ATP tour title since 2021 by beating Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the Moselle Open. Humbert was born in the French city of Metz which hosted the indoor tournament. He will finish the season as the top-ranked French player at a career-high No. 20 in the rankings. Humbert saved the only break point he faced in the final and dropped just four points on his first serve. It was Humbert’s fourth ATP title following his wins in Auckland, Antwerp and Halle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.