Humbert wins Dubai title to stay perfect in finals. Frenchman beats Bublik

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ugo Humbert has stayed undefeated in ATP tour finals by beating Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-3 to win the Dubai Championships. The Frenchman improved to 6-0 in finals. He upset defending champion Daniil Medvedev the day before. Humbert also won Marseille three weeks ago. Humbert took control of the final after breaking Bublik to clinch the first set. He broke again for a 3-1 lead in the second set. The left-hander saved the only two break points he faced.

