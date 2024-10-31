Humbert knocks out Alcaraz to join Zverev and Tsitsipas in Paris Masters quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Frenchman Ugo Humbert harnessed the energy of the home crowd and produced one of his best career performances in beating Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters. A flurry of winners had Alcaraz 5-0 down in a first set so one-sided that Alcaraz ironically waved his racket to the crowd after holding in the sixth game. Hubert clinched victory on his second match point. Earlier Alexander Zverev silenced the raucous home crowd to beat French prospect Arthur Fils 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. The third-seeded German will face 10th-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

