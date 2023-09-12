Humbert beats Wawrinka to help France top Switzerland at Davis Cup Finals

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ugo Humbert beat Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-4 to help France get off to a winning start against Switzerland in the group stage at the Davis Cup Finals. Humbert’s victory gave France an unassailable lead after Adrian Mannarino defeated Dominic Stricker 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in Group B play. The doubles pairing of Nicola Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin sealed the 3-0 French victory. Elsewhere Laslo Djere and Dusan Lajovic won singles matches in Serbia’s 3-0 victory over South Korea in Group C. In Group A, Chile defeated Sweden 3-0 behind singles victories by Cristian Garin and Nicolas Jarry. Netherlands had a 2-1 victory over Finland in Group D.

