Humbert beats Wawrinka to help France top Switzerland at Davis Cup Finals

By The Associated Press
France's Ugo Humbert plays Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during the Davis Cup group stage match at the AO Arena, Manchester, Britain, Tuesday Sept. 12, 2023. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Rickett]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ugo Humbert beat Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-4 to help France get off to a winning start against Switzerland in the group stage at the Davis Cup Finals. Humbert’s victory gave France an unassailable lead after Adrian Mannarino defeated Dominic Stricker 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in Group B play. The doubles pairing of Nicola Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin sealed the 3-0 French victory. Elsewhere Laslo Djere and Dusan Lajovic won singles matches in Serbia’s 3-0 victory over South Korea in Group C. In Group A, Chile defeated Sweden 3-0 behind singles victories by Cristian Garin and Nicolas Jarry. Netherlands had a 2-1 victory over Finland in Group D.

