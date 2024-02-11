Humbert beats Dimitrov in Open 13 final to win fifth career title

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Frenchman Ugo Humbert won his fifth career title by outclassing second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-4, 6-3 in the Open 13 final. Humbert became the eighth player in the Open era to win his first five finals on the ATP tour. Humbert, who hit 10 aces in the match, will reach a new career-high No. 18 ranking with the victory and will also become the new French No. 1, overtaking Adrian Mannarino.

