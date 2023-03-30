Human rights abusers could be disqualified by EPL

LONDON (AP) — Owners and directors of English Premier League clubs can be disqualified for human rights abuses. The league has announced changes to its Owners’ and Directors’ Test. They include new rules that will give it power to remove leading officials at the clubs if they are contravened. Individuals or companies subject to government sanctions can also be disqualified. The league says there will be annual checks to ensure directors are complying with the test. The changes begin with immediate effect and were unanimously approved by the clubs.

