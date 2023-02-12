‘Human error’ in VAR process at Arsenal, Brighton games

LONDON (AP) — Referees chief Howard Webb has contacted Arsenal and Brighton after “significant errors” in their respective Premier League matches this weekend. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited says Webb explained there had been “human error” during the VAR process in both games. Ivan Toney’s equalizer in Brentford’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal should have been ruled out for an offside in the buildup. Brighton had a first-half goal by Pervis Estupinan wrongly disallowed for offside in its 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.