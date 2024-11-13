Hull has breakout game, No. 14 North Carolina women pull away from NC A&T 66-47

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Laila Hull scored 11 of her 14 points in the second half and No. 14 North Carolina pulled away from North Carolina A&T for a 66-47 win. The Aggies were tied with the Tar Heels in the second quarter before falling behind 35-21 at halftime. They were within nine midway through the third quarter. It wasn’t until Lanie Grant closed the third with a 3-pointer for a 47-34 lead and a 7-0 surge to start the fourth quarter that the Tar Heels put the game away. North Carolina plays at No. 2 UConn on Friday night. Paris Locke had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead North Carolina A&T. The Tar Heels forced 21 turnovers and turned those into 29 points, and contributed to 27 fast-break points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.