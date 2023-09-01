Hugs from MJ: Bubba Wallace eager to show just reaching playoffs not enough

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace is proud he qualified for his first NASCAR playoffs. Now, driver is poised to show he’s far more than the 16th and final racer competing for a championship. Wallace secured his first playoff appearance with a 12th-place finish at Daytona last week, getting in on points. He got a hug from team owner Michael Jordan as he joined teammate Tyler Reddick and team co-owner Denny Hamlin in the playoff field. Wallace believes he’s got more to show as the final 10 races unfold starting Sunday night with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

