Hugo Lloris makes 7 saves and wins MLS debut in Los Angeles FC’s 2-1 victory over Seattle Sounders

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hugo Lloris made seven saves and won his Major League Soccer debut with Los Angeles FC. The veteran goalkeeper led his new team past the Seattle Sounders 2-1 on Saturday. Timothy Tillman scored late in the first half and Mateusz Bogusz scored early in the second half for LAFC, which began its drive for a third straight MLS Cup Final appearance. Lloris moved stateside last December after 11 1/2 seasons with Tottenham. Pedro De La Vega scored his first MLS goal in the 73rd minute on a penalty awarded to the Sounders after a torturously long video review.

