Hugo Lloris makes 7 saves and wins MLS debut in Los Angeles FC’s 2-1 victory over Seattle Sounders

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga kicks the ball against Seattle Sounders defender Nathan (4) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Thayer]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hugo Lloris made seven saves and won his Major League Soccer debut with Los Angeles FC. The veteran goalkeeper led his new team past the Seattle Sounders 2-1 on Saturday. Timothy Tillman scored late in the first half and Mateusz Bogusz scored early in the second half for LAFC, which began its drive for a third straight MLS Cup Final appearance. Lloris moved stateside last December after 11 1/2 seasons with Tottenham. Pedro De La Vega scored his first MLS goal in the 73rd minute on a penalty awarded to the Sounders after a torturously long video review.

