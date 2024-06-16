Hugo Cuypers ignites three-goal second half, propels Fire to 4-1 romp over Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Hugo Cuypers scored first in a three-goal second half and the Chicago Fire cruised to a 4-1 victory over Toronto FC. Chicago (4-8-6) took a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute on a goal by Maren Haile-Selassie. Fabian Herbers notched an assist on Haile-Selassie’s second netter this season. Toronto (7-8-3) answered with the equalizer from Lorenzo Insigne three minutes later to knot the score at halftime. Insigne’s fourth goal of the campaign came with an assist from defender Raoul Petretta — his second. The Fire took the lead for good when Cuypers scored for a sixth time this season, unassisted in the 57th minute.

