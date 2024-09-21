Hughes, special teams help Tulane hold off Ragin’ Cajuns 41-33

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Makhi Hughes led a solid Tulane ground game with a 166 yards and a touchdown and the Green Wave rode a pair of special teams touchdowns to a 41-33 win over Louisiana Lafayette on Saturday. Jack Tchienchou gave Tulane its first lead with a 38-yard pick-6, racing down the right sideline before diving into the end zone with under two minutes left in the first half to go up 17-10. Rayhawn Pleasant took the kickoff to open the second half and went 94 yards for the score. Tulane held on to the lead but the game wasn’t settled until Jean Geiger picked off a pass in the final minute.

