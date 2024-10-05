Hughes scores twice, Tulane adds TDs on kick return and pick-6 in 71-20 rout of UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Makhi Hughes ran for 119 yards with two scores, Tulane added touchdowns on a kick return and an interception return, and the Green Wave swamped UAB 71-20. Rayshawn Pleasant scored on a 100-yard kickoff return and a ricochet interception by defensive lineman Elijah Champaigne set up another score, both in the first quarter. Chris Rodgers added a 29-yard pick-6 in the third quarter for the Green Wave. Hughes scored on a 51-yard jaunt in the second quarter, helping Tulane to a 37-6 halftime lead. Rodgers’ touchdown made it 57-6 heading to the fourth.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.