Hughes scores in OT to give Canucks 4-3 win over Islanders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Quinn Hughes scored at 2:36 of overtime as the Vancouver Canucks overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Wednesday night.

J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser eaxh had a goal and two assists, and Filip Hronek also scored for Vancouver, winners of 10 of 12 (10-1-1). Hughes also had two assists and Thatcher Demko stopped 30 shots.

Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat and Pierre Engvall scored for New York, and Mathew Barzal had two assists. Ilya Sorokin finished with 39 saves as the Islanders squandered a two-goal lead and lost their sixth straight (0-4-2).

Trailing 3-1, the Canucks pulled within one with 8:57 left in the second as Boeser got a pass from Miller in the slot to cut the Islanders lead back down to one.

Vancouver tied it on Hronek’s power-play goal at 8:30 of the third period. The Canucks converted a two-man advantage with New York’s Noah Dobson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau both serving minor penalties. Hronek’s goal was his first of the season and extended his point streak to 11 games.

In the extra period, Hughes fired a wrist shot past Sorokin for the win.

The Islanders scored first with Engvall shooting five-hole on Demko on a cross-ice feed from Oliver Wahlstrom for a power-play goal 7:30 into the game.

New York increased the lead to 2-0 just 1:22 later with another power-play goal. Demko made the initial save on Nelson, who then scoopthe puck over the sprawling goalie.

Miller scored his 10th of the season on the power play at 4:39 of the second period with a one-timer off a pass from Elias Pettersson to pull Vancouver to 2-1.

Horvat, traded from Vancouver to New York on Jan. 30 after nine years with the Canucks, made it 3-1 at 8:33 of the second period on a quick 1-2 with Barzal before finding a way past Demko.

Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy will miss six to eight weeks with a lower body injury after blocking a shot.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Seattle on Thursday night in the third of a four-game trip.

Canucks: At Calgary on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.