Hughes runs for 117 yards, 2 TDs as Tulane beats Charlotte 34-3 for 6th win in a row

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Makhi Hughes had 117 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 27 carries to help Tulane beat Charlotte 27-3 and extend its win streak to six consecutive games. Tulane (7-2, 5-0). which is unbeaten since it lost back-to-back games to then-No. 17 Kansas State and then-No. 15 Oklahoma in September, has won 15 consecutive American Athletic Conference games in the regular season, the longest active conference win streak in the nation. Hughes scored on a 1-yard run that capped a 14-play, 76-yard drive and made it 10-0 with 1:45 left in the second quarter and Micah Robinson’s pick-6 midway through the third made it 20-3. Charlotte had 189 total yards, 12 first downs and its time of possession was just 17:50.

