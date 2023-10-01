Hughes kicks 54-yard field goal as time expires, Appalachian State tops Louisiana-Monroe 41-40

MONROE, La. (AP) — Michael Hughes kicked a 54-yard field goal as time expired to lift Appalachian State to a walk-off 41-40 win over Louisiana-Monroe in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both schools. Joey Aguilar threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns and set up the game winner by hitting Kaedin Robinson with three straight completions, two for 14 and a third for 16 yards to reach the ULM 37 yard line for a game-winning kick that flew right down the middle.

