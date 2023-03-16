Huge demand in Argentina to see World Cup champs at friendly

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina’s upcoming friendly quickly sold out after more than 1 million people formed an online queue for tickets to see the World Cup champions play at home for the first time since Lionel Messi’s team lifted the trophy in Qatar. Argentina’s soccer association put 63,000 tickets up for sale for the March 23 match against Panama at the Monumental de Nunez Stadium in Buenos Aires with prices ranging between $57 and $240. The prices triggered a debate in the South American nation which has suffered from high inflation and a long-standing economic crisis. Still, the match sold out in only two hours.

