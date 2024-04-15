Hug earns 7th Boston Marathon wheelchair title and Rainbow-Cooper wins her 1st women’s crown

By KYLE HIGHTOWER The Associated Press
Marcel Hug of Switzerland, left, men's wheelchair division winner and Eden Rainbow Cooper, women's wheelchair division winner, pose with the trophy at the Boston Marathon finish line, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa]

BOSTON (AP) — Marcel Hug of Switzerland overcame a crash and captured his seventh wheelchair Boston Marathon title, claiming the victory Monday in the 128th edition of the race in a new course record of 1 hour, 15 minutes, 33 seconds. It bests his previous course mark of 1:17:06 set last year and was just seven seconds from setting a new world record. American Daniel Romanchuk was second in 1:20:37, followed by Britain’s David of Weir in 1:22:12. In the women’s race, Britain’s Eden Rainbow-Cooper her first Boston crown, crossing in 1:35:11. She was followed by Switzerland’s Manuela Schar in 1:36.41 and Australia’s Madison de Rozario 1:39.20.

