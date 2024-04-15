Hug earns 7th Boston Marathon wheelchair title and Rainbow-Cooper wins her 1st women’s crown

BOSTON (AP) — Marcel Hug of Switzerland overcame a crash and captured his seventh wheelchair Boston Marathon title, claiming the victory Monday in the 128th edition of the race in a new course record of 1 hour, 15 minutes, 33 seconds. It bests his previous course mark of 1:17:06 set last year and was just seven seconds from setting a new world record. American Daniel Romanchuk was second in 1:20:37, followed by Britain’s David of Weir in 1:22:12. In the women’s race, Britain’s Eden Rainbow-Cooper her first Boston crown, crossing in 1:35:11. She was followed by Switzerland’s Manuela Schar in 1:36.41 and Australia’s Madison de Rozario 1:39.20.

