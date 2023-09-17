Huff, Williams help Furman hold off Kennesaw State 31-28

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback Tyler Huff ran for four touchdowns, Ian Williams kicked a 19-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining and Furman held on for a 31-28 victory over Kennesaw State. Huff completed all three of his passes on the winning drive and added 25 yards on the ground to set up Williams’ kick. He finished 24 of 32 for 237 yards and carried 19 times for 79 yards. Huff ran for two second-quarter touchdowns to give the Paladins (2-1), ranked No. 8 in the FCS coaches’ poll, a 14-7 lead at the half.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.