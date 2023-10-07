Huff throws for pair of touchdowns in Furman’s 28-14 victory over The Citadel

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Huff threw for a pair of touchdowns and Furman defeated winless The Citadel 28-14. Huff had 240 of the Paladins’ 345 yards of offense, completing 19 of 24 passes for 146 yards and rushing for 94 more on nine carries. Dominic Roberto added 77 yards rushing on 19 carries, including a 5-yard score. The Paladins, ranked fourth in the coaches FCS poll, built a 28-0 lead before the Bulldogs scored on Johnny Crawford III’s 5-yard run late in the third quarter and Graeson Underwood’s 1-yard score midway through the fourth.

