Huff scores 21 off the bench and No. 6 Gonzaga holds off Arizona State 88-80

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Braden Huff scored 21 points off the bench and Ryan Nembhard tallied 13 points and 11 assists as No. 6 Gonzaga hung on for an 88-80 victory over Arizona State on Sunday. Huff went 9-for-13 from the field and missed only two 2-point attempts for the Bulldogs (2-0), who won their 21st straight home opener at McCarthey Athletic Center. Basheer Jihad added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Arizona State (2-1).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.