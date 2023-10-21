Huff accounts for 3 TDs in Furman’s 29-17 win over WCU in Southern Conference showdown

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Huff threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Furman defeated Western Carolina 29-17 in a meeting of ranked FCS teams. Huff was 13-of-22 passing for 174 yards and rushed for another 89. His 10-yard TD toss to Mason Pline midway through the first quarter provided the game’s first points and the Paladins stayed in front from there. The Paladins led 20-14 at halftime and Huff added a 53-yard TD run in the final minute of the game. Dominic Roberto rushed for 154 yards on 31 carries including a 9-yard touchdown for the Southern Conference-leading Paladins, ranked third in the coaches poll. Cole Gonzales was 21-of-35 passing for 269 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the 14th-ranked Catamounts.

