Huetter wins World Cup downhill race to clinch her 1st title and deny Gut-Behrami her 4th of season

By The Associated Press
Austria's Cornelia Huetter holds the women's World Cup downhill discipline trophy after completing an alpine ski women's World Cup downhill, in Saalbach, Austria, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Trovati]

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Cornelia Huetter has won the downhill race to clinch her first ever title and deny Lara Gut-Behrami her fourth of the season on a surprising final day of the women’s World Cup campaign. Huetter had started Saturday’s race fourth in the discipline standings. Gut-Behrami needed to finish ninth or better to protect her lead in the standings. Huetter won the race and Gut-Behrami crossed 11th before dropping to 17th after all the skiers had finished. The 32-year-old Gut-Behrami had already won the overall, giant slalom and super-G titles.

