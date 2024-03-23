Huetter wins World Cup downhill race to clinch her 1st title and deny Gut-Behrami her 4th of season

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Cornelia Huetter has won the downhill race to clinch her first ever title and deny Lara Gut-Behrami her fourth of the season on a surprising final day of the women’s World Cup campaign. Huetter had started Saturday’s race fourth in the discipline standings. Gut-Behrami needed to finish ninth or better to protect her lead in the standings. Huetter won the race and Gut-Behrami crossed 11th before dropping to 17th after all the skiers had finished. The 32-year-old Gut-Behrami had already won the overall, giant slalom and super-G titles.

