Huetter wins super-G to end World Cup drought for Austrian women. Fest airlifted to hospital

By The Associated Press
Austria's Cornelia Huetter celebrates at the finish area during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race, in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Giovanni Auletta]

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Cornelia Huetter has given Austria its first win of the season on the women’s World Cup circuit with a narrow super-G victory on home snow. The normally powerful Austrian women have struggled this campaign but Huetter finally delivered a victory in the 17th race after previously getting the team’s only runner-up finish, also in a super-G. Her perfect skiing through the final section helped her beat runner-up Kajsa Vickhoff Lie by 0.09 seconds. Lara Gut-Behrami was third, trailing Huetter by 0.21. American star Mikaela Shiffrin is skipping the three speed races at Altenmarkt this weekend to recover from a cold.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.