Huetter wins super-G to end World Cup drought for Austrian women. Fest airlifted to hospital

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Cornelia Huetter has given Austria its first win of the season on the women’s World Cup circuit with a narrow super-G victory on home snow. The normally powerful Austrian women have struggled this campaign but Huetter finally delivered a victory in the 17th race after previously getting the team’s only runner-up finish, also in a super-G. Her perfect skiing through the final section helped her beat runner-up Kajsa Vickhoff Lie by 0.09 seconds. Lara Gut-Behrami was third, trailing Huetter by 0.21. American star Mikaela Shiffrin is skipping the three speed races at Altenmarkt this weekend to recover from a cold.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.