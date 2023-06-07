Hudson takes over at Qatari club a week after quitting American job

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Anthony Hudson has agreed a two-year deal to guide Al Markhiya in the Qatari soccer league a week after quitting as interim head coach of the U.S. men’s national team. The club says Hudson’s immediate goal is to help Al Markhiya improve on the seventh-place finish it achieved in its first season after promotion to the Qatar Stars League. The club posted confirmation of the two-year contract on social media platforms.

