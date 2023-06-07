Hudson takes over at Qatari club a week after quitting American job

By The Associated Press
United States head coach Anthony Hudson stands near the bench before an international friendly soccer match against Colombia Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Carson, Calif. Hudson quit as interim head coach of the U.S. men's soccer team on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. just two weeks before he was to lead the Americans in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals. He was replaced by B.J. Callaghan, another holdover from Gregg Berhalter's former staff. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez]

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Anthony Hudson has agreed a two-year deal to guide Al Markhiya in the Qatari soccer league a week after quitting as interim head coach of the U.S. men’s national team. The club says Hudson’s immediate goal is to help Al Markhiya improve on the seventh-place finish it achieved in its first season after promotion to the Qatar Stars League. The club posted confirmation of the two-year contract on social media platforms.

