Hudson-Odoi scores on Nottingham Forest debut to help salvage 1-1 draw against Burnley

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Callum Hudson-Odoi marked his first Premier League appearance in 18 months with a goal to help Nottingham Forest rally for a 1-1 draw Monday at home against Burnley, which earned its first point of the campaign. The 22-year-old former Chelsea player spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen but served up a reminder of what he can do as he was Forest’s biggest attacking threat on his debut for his new team following a deadline-day move from Stamford Bridge. He brought his side level with a curling effort in the second half after Zeki Amdouni had put Burnley ahead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.