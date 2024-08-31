Hudson Card throws for 4 touchdowns to guide Purdue past Indiana State 49-0

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Hudson Card was nearly perfect in leading Purdue to a 49-0 romp over Indiana State in Saturday’s season opener for both teams. Card connected on 24 of 25 passes, including his final 17 in a row, for 273 yards and four touchdown passes before leaving in the third quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.