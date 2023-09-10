Hudson Card leads Boilermakers past Hokies 24-17 after lengthy weather delay

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hudson Card threw for 248 yards and rushed for a score to lift Purdue to a 24-17 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Card’s 1-yard run with 8 minutes remaining was the difference for the Boilermakers (1-1), who handed first-year coach Ryan Walters his first victory and took some of the sting out of a 39-35 defeat to Fresno State in the season opener. Grant Wells threw for 243 yards and two scores for the Hokies (1-1), who rallied from a 17-point deficit, but didn’t score in the second half.

