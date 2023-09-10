Hudson Card leads Boilermakers past Hokies 24-17 after lengthy weather delay

By JIMMY ROBERTSON The Associated Press
Purdue quarterback Hudson Card (1) is pressured by Virginia Tech defender Mario Kendricks (22) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 9 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Gentry]

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hudson Card threw for 248 yards and rushed for a score to lift Purdue to a 24-17 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Card’s 1-yard run with 8 minutes remaining was the difference for the Boilermakers (1-1), who handed first-year coach Ryan Walters his first victory and took some of the sting out of a 39-35 defeat to Fresno State in the season opener. Grant Wells threw for 243 yards and two scores for the Hokies (1-1), who rallied from a 17-point deficit, but didn’t score in the second half.

