Hubert Davis backs Pitt for NCAA Tournament, but loss to Tar Heels leaves Panthers in limbo

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Member of the Pittsburgh team from l-r William Jeffress (24), Federiko Federiko (33), and Zack Austin (55) at the end of their loss to North Carolina during an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2024, in Washington. North Carolina won 72-65 to advance to the next round. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Susan Walsh]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Now all Jeff Capel and his team can do is wait and hope. Pittsburgh had a chance to take a giant step toward an NCAA Tournament berth. But after rallying to a tie late in the game, the Panthers allowed a 7-0 run and lost 72-65 to No. 4 North Carolina in the ACC Tournament semifinals. Hurting Pitt’s case is a loss at home in November to a Missouri team that went winless in the SEC this season. The Panthers played well enough in league play to earn the No. 4 seed in this conference tournament.

