Hubert Davis backs Pitt for NCAA Tournament, but loss to Tar Heels leaves Panthers in limbo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Now all Jeff Capel and his team can do is wait and hope. Pittsburgh had a chance to take a giant step toward an NCAA Tournament berth. But after rallying to a tie late in the game, the Panthers allowed a 7-0 run and lost 72-65 to No. 4 North Carolina in the ACC Tournament semifinals. Hurting Pitt’s case is a loss at home in November to a Missouri team that went winless in the SEC this season. The Panthers played well enough in league play to earn the No. 4 seed in this conference tournament.

