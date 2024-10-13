Huberdeau has 2 goals and 2 assists as Flames beat Flyers 6-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals and two assists and the Calgary Flames beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 to win their home-opener on Saturday night.

Nazem Kadri scored twice, including an empty-netter, and MacKenzie Weegar and Mikael Backlund also scored to hlep Calgary improve to 2-0-0. Dustin Wolf stopped 37 shots in his season debut.

Travis Konecny had two goals and Joel Farabee also scored for Philadelphia. Ivan Fedotov made 27 saves in his first start of the season.

The Flyers played their second road game in two nights to start their season after a 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks in Vancouver.

The Flames overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Canucks 6-5 in overtime to start their season Wednesday.

Takeaways

Flyers: After beating Vancouver in shootout on Friday night, the Flyers got off to a slow start but scored twice in the second period and trailed by a goal heading into the third.

Flames: Wolf was the difference early stopping all 18 shots he faced in the first period. Calgary’s first goal that deflected off Huberdeau’s shoulder was lucky, but the forward set up Weegar perfectly for a one-timer and a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Key moment

The Flames converted a 5-on-3 in the second period into Kadri’s power-play goal and a two-goal lead. Wolf reached back into his crease during a scramble to clear the puck and deny Konecny a potential tying goal midway through the third period.

Key stat

Philadelphia’s power play, which was the worst in the NHL last season, was 1 for 4 on Saturday and 2 for 8 after two games. Calgary went 2 for 5 and is 4 for 9 after two games.

Up Next

Flames play at Edmonton on Sunday, and the Flyers visit the Oilers on Tuesday.

