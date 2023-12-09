Hubbard scores all 22 points in the first half, Mississippi State blitzes Tulane 106-76

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Hubbard missed one shot and had five 3-pointers for 22 points in the first half as Mississippi State raced to a 28-point lead and kept rolling for a 106-76 win over Tulane at the Atlanta Hawks State Farm Arena. The 106 points were the most for the Bulldogs away from their home court since 2005 and the first time they’ve hit the century mark outside of the state of Mississippi since 1959. Kolby King scored 18 points for the Green Wave. Behind Hubbard, the Bulldogs made 10 of 17 3-pointers in the first half and shot 68% overall in racing to a 62-34 halftime lead. Jaquan Scott hit a jumper in the middle of the second half for a 41-point lead, 88-47.

