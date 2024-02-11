Hubbard scores 16, Mississippi State pulls away in second half to beat Missouri 75-51

By The Associated Press
Mississippi State's Josh Hubbard (13) heads to the basket past Missouri's Anthony Robinson II (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Josh Hubbard scored 16 points, Tolu Smith III added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Mississippi State rolled to a 75-51 victory over Missouri. Hubbard shot 5 of 13 from the floor and Smith made 6 of 8 field goals. Shakeel Moore chipped in with 14 points for Mississippi State (16-8, 5-6 Southeastern Conference).  Hubbard and Moore each had four of the Bulldogs’ nine 3-pointers. Nick Honor scored 15 points and Tamar Bates added 11 for Missouri (8-16, 0-11), which has lost 11 in a row and 14 of its last 15.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.