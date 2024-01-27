Hubbard, Matthews propel Mississippi State to a 64-58 win over No. 8 Auburn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Josh Hubbard scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and Cameron Matthews had 14 points and 11 rebounds as Mississippi State beat No. 8 Auburn 64-58. DJ Jeffries made 3 of four free throws in the final 11 seconds and grabbed 12 rebounds to help seal the win for Mississippi State (14-6, 3-4 SEC). Shakeel Moore scored 12 points and Tolu Smith added nine points and eight rebounds. Johni Broome scored 14 points and Jaylin Williams added 10 to lead Auburn (16-4, 5-2).

