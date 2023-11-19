Hubbard leads Mississippi State past Northwestern, 66-57, wins Hall of Fame Tip-Off

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Josh Hubbard put up a career-high 29 points to help Mississippi State pull away from Northwestern, 66-57 to win the championship game of the Basketball Hall of Fame at Mohegan Sun Arena. Hubbard hit 4 of 8 from behind the arc and was 7-for-7 from the free throw line and has scored in double figures in his last four games.

