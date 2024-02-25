Hubbard hits 6 3s, scores career-high 32 points to help Mississippi State cruise past LSU 87-67

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Josh Hubbard made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 32 points, and Mississippi State rolled to an 87-67 victory over LSU for its fifth straight win. Hubbard was 9-of-17 shooting overall, made half of his 12 3-point attempts and all eight of his free throws. Tolu Smith added 19 points and KeShawn Murphy scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Mississippi State (19-8, 8-6 SEC). Trae Hannibal scored 22 points to lead LSU (14-13, 6-8). Hubbard scored 19 second-half points for the Bulldogs, who shot just 37% in the first half but 59% in the second.

