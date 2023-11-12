Hubbard hits 5 3s, scores 22 as Mississippi State beats UT Martin 87-63

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Josh Hubbard hit five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to help Mississippi State beat UT Martin 87-63. Hubbard was fouled as he hit a 3-pointer and made the and-1 free throw to give Mississippi State the lead for good with 16:31 left in the first half. Hubbard followed with two free throws before Gai Chol converted a three-point play to cap a 9-0 spurt that gave the Bulldogs a 15-8 lead about 2 minutes later. D.J. Jeffries hit a 3-pointer that pushed Mississippi State’s lead into double figures for good amid a 13-4 run to close the first half that gave the made it 41-27. Jordan Sears led UT Martin with 21 points on 7-of-19 shooting and KK Curry scored 13.

