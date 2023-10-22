Huard passes for 333 yards, 2 TDs, Cal Poly beats Northern Colorado 24-17

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Sam Huard passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 4-yard scoring strike to Bryson Allen in the fourth quarter, and Cal Poly beat Northern Colorado 24-17 to snap a four-game skid. Allen finished with seven receptions for 90 yards and Mark Biggins had 77 yards rushing, including a 1-yard TD, on 14 carries for the Mustangs. Cal Poly’s final drive began at its 24-yard line with 8:12 to play and the Bears used a 16-play, 68-yard drive — including three third-down conversions — to bleed the rest of the clock. Northern Colorado’s Jamarii Robinson caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Sirmon to make it 17-all with 8:03 left in the third quarter but the Bears went three-and-out on each of their three remaining possessions.

