Hsu has 24, surpasses 2,000 to lift Columbia women past No. 25 Princeton 67-65, ending Tiger streaks

NEW YORK (AP) — Abbey Hsu scored 24 points and reached a rare Ivy League milestone and Columbia ended two long winning streaks for No. 25 Princeton with a 67-65 win. In her final home game, Hsu became the fourth women’s player in league history to surpass 2,000 career points and gave the Lions their first-ever win over a Top 25 opponent as well as a share of the league lead with the Tigers. Princeton, which had won 28 of its last 29 games against Columbia, including 14-straight in New York, had its 15-game winning streak snapped and its 24-game streak against league opponents. Hsu hit a 3-pointer to put Columbia up 64-53 with 5:17 left. The Tigers then went on a 12-2 run, fueled by two 3s from Madison St. Rose. Chet Nweke had 17 points to lead Princeton

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.