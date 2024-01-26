Hsieh Su-wei and Jan Zielinski win the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and Poland’s Jan Zielinski are the Australian Open mixed doubles champions after beating Desirae Krawczyk of the United States and Neal Skupski of Britain 6-7 (5), 6-4, 11-9. It was the first championship final of the 15-day tournament that began Jan. 14. Krawczyk was attempting to complete the career Grand Slam in mixed doubles. She won Wimbledon in 2021 and 2022 with Skupski and the French Open and U.S. Open, both in 2021, with Joe Salisbury. Hsieh has a chance for a second title at Melbourne Park this year — she will play in the women’s doubles final with Elise Mertens on Sunday. The mixed doubles win was her seventh major doubles title, including four women’s doubles titles at Wimbledon.

