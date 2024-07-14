Hsieh and Zielinski win mixed doubles title at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Hsieh Su-Wei is leaving Wimbledon with a trophy for the fourth time in her last four appearances. After her winning streak in the women’s doubles ended in the semifinals, Hsieh teamed up with Jan Zielinski to win the mixed doubles final on Centre Court on Sunday, beating Mexican duo Santiago Gonzalez and Giuliana Olmos 6-4, 6-2. Hsieh has won four Wimbledon doubles titles, including the last three times the Taiwanese played the tournament — in 2019, 2021 and 2023. The 2020 edition was canceled because of the pandemic, and Hsieh was injured in 2022. This was her first mixed doubles title at Wimbledon, although she and Zielinksi also won the Australian Open this year.

