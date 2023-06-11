Hsieh and Wang win French Open women’s doubles after beating Fernandez and Townsend

PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Wang Xinyu of China won the French Open women’s doubles after beating 10th-seeded Leylah Fernandez of Canada and Taylor Townsend of the United States 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1. It was another upset victory for Hsieh and Wang after they beat four other seeded pairs on their way to victory. The feat was made more remarkable by the fact it was only their second tournament together after teaming up at Strasbourg last month. The 37-year-old Hsieh is now a five-time Grand Slam doubles champion while the 21-year-old Wang’s first major came on her Roland Garros debut.

